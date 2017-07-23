Vehicle versus pole crash near I-5 and Copus Road leaves one person dead, alcohol likely a factor

UPDATE (July 23, 2017 7:15 a.m.): On July 22, 2017, at approximately 11:00 p.m. officials received a call about a single-vehicle collision on Copus Road west of Joseph Rd.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol responded to the scene and investigated the collision.

During the course of the investigation it was determined, an unidentified male was driving a 1995 Chrysler westbound on Copus Road, west of Joseph Road, at an unknown speed.

For an unknown reason, the male driver allowed the Chrysler to leave the north side of the roadway where it began to slide out of control and eventually collided with a power pole.

The male driver sustained major injuries as a result of the collision and was transported to Kern Medical Center via air ambulance.

The male driver was pronounced dead upon arrival at Kern Medical Center.

CHP is investigating the collision and is still trying to determine the identity of the driver.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this collision.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact the CHP Bakersfield Area Office at (661)396-6600.

