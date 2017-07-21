Water Association will host Water Conservation Day on Saturday at Kern County Museum

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Water Association of Kern County will host Water Conservation Day on Saturday.

Attendees will be able to get some tips on how to preserve water using low-water-use plants.

There will also be presentations on how to make your home more water-efficient.

The event is free to the public and will take place at the Kern County Museum on Chester Avenue from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.