Water Association will host Water Conservation Day on Saturday at Kern County Museum

Johana Restrepo
8:29 AM, Jul 21, 2017
The Water Association of Kern County is hosting Water Conservation Day on Saturday at the Kern County Museum.

Attendees will be able to get some tips on how to preserve water using low-water-use plants.

There will also be presentations on how to make your home more water-efficient.

The event is free to the public and will take place at the Kern County Museum on Chester Avenue from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

 

