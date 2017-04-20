Woman hit, killed by off-duty KCSO deputy after reportedly being suicidal

Bakersfield -

UPDATE (April 20, 2017 2:20 p.m.): The cause of death of 28-year-old Lynda Lee Tipton was blunt injuries and the manner of death was suicide.

UPDATE (April 10, 2017 10:40 a.m.) : The Coroner's office has identified the woman as 38-year-old Lynda Lee Tipton of Rosamond. The cause and manner of death is pending.

On April 7, 2017 at approximately 4:50 a.m., the Sheriff’s Communication Center received a call of a distraught and possible suicidal female in the 4700 block of Tehachapi Willow Springs Road. The reporting party said the female was screaming and attempted to run in front of a passing vehicle.

Approximately five minutes later an off duty deputy sheriff, who was unaware of the pending call, was driving to work on Tehachapi Willow Springs Road in his county vehicle. The female ran in front of the deputy's vehicle. The deputy was unable to avoid hitting the female.

Medical aid was requested and the deputy performed basic lifesaving measures. The female was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

The California Highway Patrol is assisting with the investigation.

The female's identity will be released at a later time by the Coroner's Office. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death.