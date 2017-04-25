Woman shot in South Bakersfield

2:00 AM, Apr 25, 2017
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting and potential armed robbery in South Bakersfield.

Officials say it happened before 10:00 PM Monday night on Barry Street, near Pacheco Road and Union Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a woman who was shot in her upper torso.

She suffered minor injuries.

BPD believes the shooting happened due to an alleged armed robbery.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News