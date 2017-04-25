Woman shot in South Bakersfield

Cloudy
The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting and potential armed robbery in South Bakersfield.
Officials say it happened before 10:00 PM Monday night on Barry Street, near Pacheco Road and Union Avenue.
When officers arrived they found a woman who was shot in her upper torso.
She suffered minor injuries.
BPD believes the shooting happened due to an alleged armed robbery.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Fire officials are investigating a structure fire in East Bakersfield Monday night.
