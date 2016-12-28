5.9M earthquake strikes Japan

Clear
A screen shot of the U.S. Geological Survey map of an earthquake that hit Japan.
A 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit northeast of Daigo, Japan on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The earthquake struck at 7:38 a.m. Eastern time, according to the USGS and had a depth of 10 kilometers.
Daigo has a population of about 18,000 people. The earthquake hit about 18 kilometers north-northeast of the town. A second earthquake registering a magnitude of 4.7 hit nearby Kitaibaraki.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
