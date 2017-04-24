Active shooter reported in Dallas

Fair
Screen shot of Google map of area of reported Dallas shooting.
Dallas-based WFAA reported two people have been shot in Dallas and SWAT is at the scene. The two were shot at a North Dallas office building, according to WFAA.
A reporter at the station reported there is an active shooter.
Sources say 2 people shot in a high rise in Dallas. Active shooter. Dallas SWAT on way.— Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) April 24, 2017
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
