Active shooter reported in Dallas

9:16 AM, Apr 24, 2017
Dallas-based WFAA reported two people have been shot in Dallas and SWAT is at the scene. The two were shot at a North Dallas office building, according to WFAA. 

A reporter at the station reported there is an active shooter. 

 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

