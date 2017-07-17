Alfred Angelo issues statement after filing for bankruptcy

That email address is different from one that brides had been told to contact on Thursday.
Alfred Angelo says it apologizes for the inconvenience and hardship.
The decision to go out of business so quickly has left workers without jobs and future brides without their dresses.
Other companies have been stepping up, offering discounts to customers now in a bind.
Statement posted on the company's website:
Alfred Angelo filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on July 14, 2017. As a result, all stores and wholesalers are closed. Margaret Smith is the duly appointed Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Trustee. If you wish to be contacted regarding your order status once information is available please send an email to: alfredangelo@mjstrustee.com. We will post additional information regarding the status of dresses on this web-site as it becomes available.
We deeply apologize for the inconvenience and hardship resulting from this event. We greatly appreciate your patience. Thank you.