Colorado officer hurt in crash while escorting Mike Pence's motorcade

Indiana Gov. Mike Pence. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado Springs motorcycle officer has been injured in an accident while escorting Vice President Mike Pence's motorcade to the city's airport.
Police Lt. Howard Black told The Gazette the accident happened at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Black didn't release the officer's name or details on the crash, but he said he was in serious condition.
No other vehicles were involved, and Pence's motorcade continued to the airport.
Pence said in a Tweet released by the police department that he'd spoken with the officer's wife and was "so relieved his injuries are not life-threatening."
Pence was in Colorado Springs to mark the 40th anniversary of Focus on the Family. He also visited Schriever Air Force Base, home to the Air Force Space Command.
