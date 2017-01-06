Couple dead after jumping from parking garage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- A couple has been identified after fatally jumping from the Silverton hotel-casino parking garage in Las Vegas on Wednesday evening.

The victims are 63-year-old Emi Yamasaki and 63-year-old Glen Yamasaki from Henderson.



Police said the couple parked on the upper level and exited the car. They then climbed onto the border wall together and jumped to the ground.

They died as a result of their injuries.

Those who knew the Yamasakis were horrified to hear of their final moments.

"I can't believe they would do such a thing," said Jo Lepore.

The Lepores live just a few feet away from the couple.

"I'm just so upset really that they passed," said Dick Lepore. "If you would've met them, you would've like them."

Many other neighbors shared fond memories of Emi and Glen. We're told they would always check in on the elderly in the area.

It is unknown why the couple jumped. However, court records show the couple had recent financial troubles. The bank filed a complaint that the Yamasakis were ordered to pay $15,000.

13 Action News briefly spoke with relatives of the couple. They did not want to comment at this time.