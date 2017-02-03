Judge in Boston rules in favor of Trump's order, Seattle judge blocks it

WASHINGTON (CNN) -- In the first court victory for the Trump administration, a federal judge in Boston declined Friday to renew a temporary restraining order that prohibited the detention or removal of all individuals legally authorized to come to the US.

The temporary restraining order, affecting Massachusetts, was put in place on Sunday and is set to expire on February 5.

Soon after the executive order was issued, federal judges in multiple states also barred the removal of legal permanent residents. In addition to affecting green card holders, the Boston order had also prohibited the removal of visa holders who had arrived in the US and were detained or flown back out of the US.

Later on Friday, a judge in Seattle issued his own ruling, blocking Trump's executive orders.

This is a developing story.