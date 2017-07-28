Ferrari totaled one hour after purchase

Fair
HI: 104°
LO: 75°
A man crashes his Ferrari about an hour after he drove off the car lot.
A man crashed his Ferrari on a British motorway about an hour after he drove off the car lot.
LONDON (AP) — A British driver has survived a major crash in his Ferrari, an hour after he bought it. Local police called it a "miracle escape," but the car was not so lucky.
South Yorkshire Police posted Twitter photos of the smoking, wrecked car, saying it "went airborne (and) burst into flames" beside a highway in northern England.
The Ferrari 430 Scuderia, worth about 200,000 pounds ($260,000) new, ended up a burning heap in a field.
The police said in a Facebook statement that the driver "only had minor cuts and bruises" after Thursday's smash, but they also detected "a sense of damaged pride."
The force said the driver told officers: "I've only just got it, picked it up an hour ago."
Police urged local drivers to take care on the roads.
Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was removed from office as the nation looks ahead to elections in the fall.
Russia is reducing the number of U.S. diplomats and other consular employees after Congress passed a sanctions bill.
Melania Trump will head to Toronto to lead the U.S. delegation at the 2017 Invictus Games in September.
Tension continues to mount in Venezuela as the country prepares for a controversial vote that could rewrite its constitution.