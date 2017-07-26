A man who took part in a graphic video of a shark being dragged behind a boat has apologized for his actions.

Capt. Nate Weissman from Bradenton, Florida said he knows the captain in the shark video and the crew. He posted the video on his own Facebook page and tagged the captain and FWC in it.

He then received an apology from one of the crew members via text message.

“I realize what we did was stupid," the message reads. "I have learned from my actions, and I am sorry. It won’t happen again.”

While shark experts agree the video is brutal, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation is investigating which, if any, laws might have been broken.

“It’s just really hard to watch,” said Bryce Rohrer with Florida Shark Diving. “You have this amazing animal just cart-wheeling backwards.”

There are several different factors that go into that decision. It depends if the incident happened in state, federal or international waters. It also depends on the type of shark.

Shark expert Alex Carrier said he watched the video multiple times and can narrow it down.

“It’s either a long fin mako, short fin mako or a spinner,” Carrier said.

A long fin mako would be protected from harvesting in Florida waters, while the other two would not.

Carrier also says the shark is alive in the video, which could also help investigators decide if they want to press charges.

“You can clearly tell in the video that it’s still alive and it keeps opening it’s mouth,” Carrier said. “It’s very clear the agony the shark is in.”

Dragging sharks behind boats in slow speed is a common technique of killing sharks. But Rohrer said that's not what he saw in this video.

“This was not an act of fishing in a fishing tournament," Rohrer said. "This was complete animal torture.”

Shark experts are hoping FWC will take actions. Rohrer said if nothing else, the video shows a clear case of animal cruelty.

“It’s just so violent and so wrong," Rohrer said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission issued the following statement: