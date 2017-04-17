(WXYZ) DETROIT - Two Detroit Police officers were injured in a late night shooting on the city's west side.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. local time after the two officers were responding to attempted break-ins at the home when a shot was fired through a window, according to police. One officer was hit in the face. The other was hit in the arm.

Police said they were taken to Sinai Grace Hospital.

The officer who was hit in the arm has already been released from the hospital. The other officer is in critical condition, police said.

A woman and her two sons, 19 years old and 14 years old, who live at the home were detained by police.

Police Chief James Craig said the 19-year-old fired the shot and may not have known who was at the door.