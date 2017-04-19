Starbucks creates magical, color-changing 'Unicorn Frappuccino,' available for a limited time

If you're stopping by a Starbucks on your way to work, there's a new drink you can order. It's called the "Unicorn Frappuccino" and it's as colorful as you would imagine.

The new drink will be available starting Wednesday, April 19 through Sunday, April 23, while supplies last.

So what does it taste like and how is it so colorful? The blended creme is made with a sweet dusting of pink powder, blended into a Frappuccino with mango syrup and layered with a pleasantly sour blue drizzle, according to Starbucks. Learn more here.

Starbucks even says the drink changes color. It starts purple but once you give it a stir, it changes to hot pink and the flavor goes from tangy to tart.

So we know what you're thinking, it's probably chock full of calories and sugar. Well, here's the Nutrition Facts:

Check it out and let us know how it is!