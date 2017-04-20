Woman begs thieves to return brother's ashes stolen from backpack in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Where Naida Shipp traveled, her older brother David tagged along.

"I like to keep him close and take him with me and go on little David adventures," explained Naida who lives in Springfield, Mo. "I've always kept him in the back seat and he goes with me."

On their most recent vacation, David came to Kansas City. But this quick weekend trip to Westport may be the last the pair ever take.

"I want to be able to show him to my parents again, and hearing their sadness when they discovered he was gone was unbearable," she said. "It was like it was all happening all over again."

David died four years ago at the age of 26. Since then, his sister has taken his ashes on trips with her. But on Saturday, a thief broke into Naida's car which was parked in Westport, and stole several items, including the backpack she kept David's ashes in.

"The security officers asked me what the value of the stuff that was taken was and I said there's no value - there's no value. I just want it back. It's irreplaceable. I want to go on more adventures," said Naida.

Westport is working with Kansas City police to recover David's remains, so the family can be reunited with him.

According to KCPD, the ashes were contained in a navy blue box with the name, "David Anthony Shipp".

KCPD is seeking help in locating the missing ashes. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 (TIPS) or Central Patrol Property Crimes at 816-234-5515. You may provide information anonymously.

At this time, detectives are reviewing any potential surveillance footage of the incident.