Woman gives birth to 13-pound baby!

MELBOURNE, Austrailia - An Australian mother was expecting a baby boy but she was not expecting a baby that would weigh a whopping 13.4 pounds!

Natashia Corrigan recently gave birth to baby Brian who weighed in at a little over 13 pounds.

This mother in Australia knew she was expecting a big baby, but even she was shocked when she realized how much her new bundle of joy weighed.

What is amazing, Natashia delivered Brian with only the need of nitrous oxide, or also called laughing gas. She decided to birth Brian a more natural way without receiving an epidural.

Corrigan said on social media that she thought baby Brian would be 11 pounds at the most.

The whole family is doing well with Natashia having two other little girls, who didn’t weigh nearly as much as baby Brian did.

