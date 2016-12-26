Comedian Kevin Hart 'praying for Derek Carr' after season-ending injury

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Bakersfield's own Derek Carr is receiving support from Raiders Nation - and non-Raiders fans.

Comedian Kevin Hart, who is an Eagles fan, shared with TMZ that he's praying for the Raiders quarterback after he broke his leg during Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

According to the NFL, Carr is undergoing surgery on Tuesday, December 27. 23ABC spoke with David Carr and he shared that his brother will spend a few days recuperating from surgery in Los Angeles before heading back up to Oakland. David said Derek expects to be with his teammates and backup the to-be-named starter.

David also shared that the timeline for Derek's return is still unclear and that it won't be known until after his operation.

David said that Derek is overwhelmed by the support and that given his attitude since the injury, he thinks his brother will be back more determined than ever.