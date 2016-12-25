Derek Carr suffers broken fibula, out indefinitely

OAKLAND, Calif. - Raiders quarterback and Bakersfield native Derek Carr suffered a broken fibula in Saturday's win over the Indianapolis Colts, coach Jack Del Rio said.

The former Bakersfield Christian standout was injured when he was sacked by Colts linebacker Trent Cole. The injury will require surgery and Carr will be out indefinitely, according to Del Rio.

Carr helped lead the Raiders to a playoff berth and their first AFC West title since 2002. The Raiders won the game against the Colts 33-25.