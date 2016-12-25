Derek Carr suffers broken fibula, out indefinitely

Clear
HI: 56°
LO: 42°
HI: 55°
LO: 35°
HI: 58°
LO: 37°
COURTESY: KFSN, ABC 30 Derek Carr breaks fibula in win over Colts.
OAKLAND, Calif. - Raiders quarterback and Bakersfield native Derek Carr suffered a broken fibula in Saturday's win over the Indianapolis Colts, coach Jack Del Rio said.
The former Bakersfield Christian standout was injured when he was sacked by Colts linebacker Trent Cole. The injury will require surgery and Carr will be out indefinitely, according to Del Rio.
Carr helped lead the Raiders to a playoff berth and their first AFC West title since 2002. The Raiders won the game against the Colts 33-25.
Thanksgiving and the NFL go hand in hand, but the NBA's Christmas schedule is growing more popular.
Raiders quarterback and Bakersfield native Derek Carr suffered a broken fibula in Saturday's win over the Indianapolis Colts, coach Jack Del…
“We’re obviously concerned and taking it seriously."
The league fined four countries' soccer programs for displaying a flower that's symbolized fallen soldiers for decades.