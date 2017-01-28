Former MLB player Eric Byrnes headlines fundraiser for Taft baseball

TAFT, Calif. -

Eric Byrnes, former Major League Baseball player and current analyst on MLB Network, is the headline speaker at the 4th annual Triple Play dinner. The fundraiser supports the baseball program at Taft College.

Byrnes spent 11 years in the majors playing for the Athletics, D-Backs, Mariners, Rockies and Orioles.

Doors open at the Historic Fort in Taft at 6:00 PM with dinner catered by Salty's BBQ being served at 7:00. There will be a live and silent auction as well as a talk given by Byrnes. Tickets are $60.

