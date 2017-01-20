Steve Denman steps down from Tehachapi football after 35 years and 301 wins

TEHACHAPI, Calif. - Steve Denman, head coach of the Tehachapi High School football team for 35 years, announced his resignation earlier this week. According to athletic director Pat Snyder, Denman will stay at the school for another 2 years as a teacher before retiring.

Earlier this year Denman became just the fifth coach in California history to reach 300 career wins.

STORY: Mr. Tehachapi? Denman reaches 300 wins

He will finish with 301 wins after the Warriors first round win over Delano in the playoffs. Long time assistants Dennis Ruggles, Bill Carll and Pat Synder are also stepping down from their coaching duties.

Synder says, as of yet, there is no replacement but a meeting scheduled next week with the school's principal to figure out the next steps before opening the position up to the public.

