Teen sells cookies to earn money for upcoming hockey season

Allyson Cummings
5:28 PM, Jun 30, 2017
13-year-old Conner Whitson is selling cookies this summer to earn money for the upcoming hockey season. He recently made the Junior Condors traveling team and is working to earn money for equipment and to pay fees.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - 13-year-old Conner Whitson is spending the summer making and selling cookies to earn money for the upcoming hockey season.

He made the Junior Condors traveling squad this year and plans on using the money for upcoming fees and equipment.

Conner's mom Amiee says she's proud of her son for working towards his goals. 

So far they have raised above $200. 

If you would like to buy cookies, you can contact Amiee Whitson by clicking here. The current price is 6 cookies for $10 and 12 cookies for $15. 

