9th annual A Chocolate Affair event to take place, proceeds benefit education

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — United Way of Kern County is hosting its 9th annual A Chocolate Affair event, an in-person dining experience.

Chocolate lovers can purchase tickets to enjoy an evening with a delicious dinner and chocolate desserts from a variety of local bakeries. The event has been able to raise over $65,000 for educational programs in past years. All proceeds benefit United Way’s education and literacy programs.

A Chocolate Affair will take place at the DoubleTree Hotel on Sat, Feb 18. For more information, visit United Way's website.