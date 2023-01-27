Watch Now
23ABC Community Connection

Actions

9th annual A Chocolate Affair event to take place, proceeds benefit education

Mmm, chocolate: The best deals and steals to celebrate National Chocolate Day
Copyright Getty Images
Koichi Kamoshida
<p>Chocolates are on display at a chocolate shop.</p>
Mmm, chocolate: The best deals and steals to celebrate National Chocolate Day
Posted at 8:52 AM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 11:52:19-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — United Way of Kern County is hosting its 9th annual A Chocolate Affair event, an in-person dining experience.

Chocolate lovers can purchase tickets to enjoy an evening with a delicious dinner and chocolate desserts from a variety of local bakeries. The event has been able to raise over $65,000 for educational programs in past years. All proceeds benefit United Way’s education and literacy programs.

A Chocolate Affair will take place at the DoubleTree Hotel on Sat, Feb 18. For more information, visit United Way's website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern's Kindness

A Little Good News from 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann