BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Calling all movie-goers and fans of horror and science fiction.

"Attack of the 50 Foot Woman," a film from 1958, will be on display at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater at 7 p.m. on Mon, March 13.

The film is about a woman who grows into a giant after an alien encounter. She then goes after her cheating husband with revenge on her mind.

For tickets, visit the Fox Theater's website.