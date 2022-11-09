California Living Museum to hold Feast for the Beasts animal food donation drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Living Museum (CALM) will hold its traditional Feast for the Beasts event on the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 25th. The event will take place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The Feast of the Beasts is an animal food donation drive for the creatures at CALM, many of whom suffer from injuries or disabilities that prevent them from being rereleased into nature. CALM visitors may donate food and supplies in exchange for free admission to the museum.

The donation supply list includes three-pound containers of store-bought nuts, bags of frozen berries, frozen mixed vegetables, five pounds of raw apples and yams, three-and-a-half pound bags of IAMS brand dog food and cat food, two pounds of raw meat, Dawn blue detergent, liquid with bleach laundry detergent, three boxes of Ziploc freezer bags, eight gallons of purified water, and white copy paper.

CALM's regular admission fees are $10 for adults and $6 for children between the ages of three and twelve. Senior citizens may enter the zoo for $7 and children under two may enter for free.