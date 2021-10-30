CASA Spooktacular Superhero Run supporting foster care CASA volunteers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This morning, superheroes from all over town donned their capes and laced up their boots to take part in the CASA Spooktacular Superhero run. All the funds raised at the event will go back to support CASA of Kern County and its volunteers.

Over 400 runners showed up to the event, many in their favorite suits.

From toddlers to elders, everyone did their best to support CASA of Kern.

CASA is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization recruiting, screening, training, and supporting volunteer advocates to speak up on behalf of abused children navigating the foster care system. The funds will go into programs that train and prepare those volunteers to support children.

The run kicked off at 8 a.m. with 10K, 5K, and 2K races. Even before those events, CASA of Kern and racers cheered on Bakersfield media teams running in the media race, including 23ABC's Veronica Morley. Morley took fourth place in the media race.