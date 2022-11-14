Watch Now
Christmas parade, tree lighting, and block party to take place in Wasco

Posted at 10:33 AM, Nov 14, 2022
WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The Wasco Downtown Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held on Saturday, December 3rd. A vendor fair will be held before the event.

The Wasco Downtown Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony will be presented for its second year by the Wasco Rose Festival and the Orange Heart Foundation. The parade begins at 7th Street and Broadway Street and ends at the Wasco Union High School auditorium, where the tree lighting ceremony will begin. Following the ceremony is a block party.

“Last year was our first one doing this event and it was amazing," said Juan Gallardo, group leader of the Wasco Rose Festival. "We appreciate our partnership with Wasco High and are thrilled to be back in front of our beautiful auditorium."

The Wasco Downtown Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony will begin at 6 p.m., with the tree being lit at 7:15 p.m. The area's vendor fair will begin at 4 p.m.

The entry fee for the parade is a book, sock, or toy donation to Wasco Toys for Tigers.

