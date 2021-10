DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The city of Delano is asking for volunteers for their annual community Thanksgiving meal.

It'll be on Thanksgiving day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tony's Firehouse Grill on County Line Road.

Volunteers are asked to arrive at 8 a.m. and must be 18 years or older to help out.

They'll be preparing to-go plates and must wear masks. The goal is to prepare 1,500 plates this year.

If you're interested in volunteering, call 661-586-2001.