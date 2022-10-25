Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance to hold 3rd annual Immigrant Civil Rights Conference

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance (GBLA) will hold its 3rd annual Immigrant Civil Rights Conference on Saturday, October 29th. The event is in partnership with California State University Bakersfield (CSUB), American Civil Liberties Union Kern County, United Farm Workers, Legal Action At Work, and the Outreach, Enrollment, Retention, and Utilization Committee.

The Immigrant Civil Rights Conference aims to inform the community about the troubles that immigrants face and the issues affecting them, while simultaneously informing the public of ways to help immigrants and resources that immigrants can use. According to a press release, "the conference will address systemic barriers immigrants experience when communicating with and accessing community resources." There will also be information relating to DACA, the TRUTH Act, health care, housing, and domestic violence.

The conference is free to the public and will take place in CSUB's Student Union Multipurpose Room from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Attendees must register for the event.