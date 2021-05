Disney Concerts and Mechanics Bank Theater announced 'Disney Princess — The Concert' is making its way to Bakersfield.

The nationwide tour is kicking off this November and will make its debut at Mechanics Bank Theater on February 15, 2022.

The concert features a host of Broadway stars known for their roles in shows such as Broadway’s Beauty and the Beast, ‘Meg’ from the animated feature film Hercules, ‘Jasmine’ in Broadway’s Aladdin, and ‘Anna’ in Broadway’s Frozen.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 7.