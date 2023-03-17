Watch Now
JAWA TALKS: Sit down interview with local Mandalorian actresses

Throughout the show, local actresses Leilani and Ariel Shiu have made several appearances, and are even credited for their roles, as Jawas.
Posted at 7:53 AM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 11:00:26-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Season three of The Mandalorian is underway, with episode three debuting this week. I sat down with them to talk about their journey through the galaxy.

You can catch up on all seasons of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+.

To see more about Leilani and Ariel Shiu, check out the cantina-inspired Jawa Adventures Fan Club located at Toys N Comics
in Downtown Bakersfield.

