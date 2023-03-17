JAWA TALKS: Sit down interview with local Mandalorian actresses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Season three of The Mandalorian is underway, with episode three debuting this week. Throughout the show, local actresses Leilani and Ariel Shiu have made several appearances, and are even credited for their roles, as Jawas. I sat down with them to talk about their journey through the galaxy.

You can catch up on all seasons of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+.

To see more about Leilani and Ariel Shiu, check out the cantina-inspired Jawa Adventures Fan Club located at Toys N Comics

in Downtown Bakersfield.