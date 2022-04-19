Watch
Stray Cats' Lee Rocker to play Bakersfield show

Posted at 1:04 PM, Apr 19, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Lee Rocker, bassist for the legendary band Stray Cats, is headed to World Records in Bakersfield for a Friday, May 20th show.

Tickets are on sale at World Records' store or by calling 661-325-1982 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, or 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Rocker's show starts at 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6.

Known for his high-energy shows with his upright double bass, Rocker has performed on some of the biggest stages and is a member of the Bass Player and Rockabilly hall of fames. Rocker's latest solo album "Gather Round" was released in January 2021.

World Records is located at 2815 F St. in Downtown Bakersfield.

