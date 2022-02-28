Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
Music
Music
Rapper Travis Scott donates $5M through new initiative
Sarah Dewberry
12:51 PM, Mar 09, 2022
Music
Morgan Wallen wins award at ACM 1 year after being banned
Sarah Dewberry
10:25 AM, Mar 08, 2022
Music
Green Day cancels concert in Russia
Scripps National
9:53 AM, Feb 28, 2022
Music
Russia will not be allowed to participate in Eurovision
Scripps National
10:20 AM, Feb 25, 2022
Music
Tears for Fears reaches new heights with 'The Tipping Point'
Pete Menting, 23ABC
12:13 PM, Feb 24, 2022
Music
Elton John's jet makes emergency landing en route to NYC
Douglas Jones
1:44 PM, Feb 23, 2022
Music
Screaming Trees singer, Seattle icon Mark Lanegan dies at 57
The Associated Press & Scripps National
7:44 AM, Feb 23, 2022
Music
Britney Spears to reportedly publish tell-all book
Scripps National
2:22 PM, Feb 21, 2022
Music
Paul McCartney returning to Los Angeles in May
Pete Menting, 23ABC
1:28 PM, Feb 18, 2022
Music
2 Bakersfield stores will join Record Store Day celebrations
Pete Menting, 23ABC
2:41 PM, Feb 17, 2022
Music
Spears was invited to DC to speak about conservatorship
Scripps National
5:31 PM, Feb 16, 2022
Super Bowl
Deaf musicians part of Super Bowl halftime show for 1st time
Associated Press
1:04 PM, Feb 11, 2022
Music
Joss Stone unveils new album 'Never Forget My Love'
Pete Menting, 23ABC
10:19 AM, Feb 11, 2022
Music
Kanye West wants apology from Billie Eilish
Scripps National
8:47 AM, Feb 11, 2022
Music
Snoop Dogg now owns Death Row Records
Douglas Jones
12:39 PM, Feb 10, 2022
Music
Betty Davis, hard funk pioneer, dead at 77
The Associated Press & Scripps National
9:16 AM, Feb 10, 2022
Music
Red Hot Chili Peppers announce new album 'Unlimited Love'
Pete Menting, 23ABC
10:35 AM, Feb 04, 2022
Music
Pennywise's Jim Lindberg discusses coming to Bakersfield
Pete Menting, 23ABC
12:44 PM, Feb 03, 2022
