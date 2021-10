SPONSORED CONTENT — Uniquely Chic Florist has been designing for 14 years and has some of the most beautiful creations and decor. Lacey Hagar with Uniquely Chic Florist joined Kern Living to talk about all the fun things Uniquely Chic is crafting up for the holidays.

Kern Living: Cure Gifts and Decor from Uniquely Chic

Uniquely Chic Florist & Boutique

9500 Brimhall Rd Suite 701, Bakersfield

(661) 588-7997

Facebook / Instagram