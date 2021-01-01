Jessica Wills, Kern Living

Jessica Wills is the Host of 23ABC’s lifestyle show Kern Living. She joined KERO in October of 2018 as the Station Host and Client Content MMJ. Jessica feels honored to be able to feature local Kern County businesses and highlight what they have to offer to the community.

Before joining 23ABC, the Riverside, CA native was an In-Game Host for the Dodgers and Arizona State’s Men’s Basketball and Baseball. Prior to that, she was a reporter for ESTV where she highlighted community businesses/ events and was a sideline reporter for El Segundo High School Football and Basketball.

Jessica graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles. She is an avid fan of the UCLA Bruins, LA Lakers and LA Dodgers.

When she is not at work, Jessica has a love-hate relationship with working out, but does it regularly to indulge in all the delicious food Kern County has to offer! A self-proclaimed foodie- Jessica learned all about fine dining, farm-to-table ingredient dishes, and wine pairings when working at a fancy Italian Restaurant in Los Angeles. BUT she is equally enthusiastic about enjoying some street tacos sitting curbside on the sidewalk- especially if she traveled to get there.