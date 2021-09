SPONSORED CONTENT — The Kern County Fair is open and Kern Living checked out all the fun! Which got Jessica Wills thinking: what is your favorite part of the fair? She checks out all the food and fun that's to be had this year.

You have until this Sunday, October 3rd to go experience all the best they have to offer. it's the Kern County Fair and the fun starts here!

Kern Living: It's Time for the Kern County Fair

Kern County Fair

Facebook