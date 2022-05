SPONSORED CONTENT — Kern Living host Ryan Nelson is at the Houchin Community Blood Bank because the Kern County community needs your help. The region is in a blood drought. And he is going to show how you can help out.

Kern Living: Houchin Community Blood Bank Blood Drive

Houchin Community Blood Bank

5901 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93309

(661) 323-4222

11515 Bolthouse Dr, Bakersfield, CA 93311

(661) 323-4222