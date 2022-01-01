Ryan Nelson, Kern Living

Ryan Nelson is a dedicated host and journalist that covers a variety of personalities and topics in music, sports, politics, lifestyle trends, and current events.

Some of the personalities Nelson has interviewed are Dwyane Wade, Kirk Franklin, Nick Cannon, Kevin Hart, Gabrielle Union, Morris Chestnut, Nia Long, Sanaa Lathan, Chris Bosh, Anthony Hamilton, B.O.B, Adrienne Bailon, Anthony Anderson, Tisha Campbell , Ty Dolla Sign, Cathy Hughes, Hillsong United and many more.

Ryan Nelson was born in Los Angeles, California. His parents are Peabody Award-winning Broadcaster Carl Nelson, currently host of Radio One’s “The Carl Nelson Show” and Television Producer, Lynda Hudson.

In college for undergrad and graduate school, he interned at 99 JAMZ (WEDR-FM) and TV One from 2011 to 2016.

He is a graduate of the University of Miami with a Masters Degree in Journalism. Class of 2016.

Ryan worked at CBS Miami (WFOR) & Miami 7 Fox (WSVN)