Watch
LifestyleKern Living

Actions

Kern Living: Meet Writer/Director Brianna Seamster

Brianna Seamster
Kern Living
Brianna Seamster is the creator of the feature film "Monarch," a short film that tells the little-known story of the First Black Queen of England, Queen Phillipa. Set in the 14th century, this engaging period piece follows Phillipa's journey from black sheep and her rise through the noble ranks.
Brianna Seamster
Posted at 12:43 PM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 15:43:16-04

SPONSORED CONTENT — Writer/Director Brianna Seamster visits with Ryan Nelson on Kern Living.

Brianna is the Creator of the feature film "Monarch," a short film that tells the little-known story of the First Black Queen of England, Queen Phillipa. Set in the 14th century, this engaging period piece follows Phillipa's journey from black sheep and her rise through the noble ranks.

In the past, she's served as a production assistant for an independent feature with Lionsgate, grip for independent projects, on the production team of ABC’s comedy show "Single Parents" and producer for features, short films, and a web series.

Kern Living: Meet Writer/Director Brianna Seamster

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!