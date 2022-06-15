Kern Living: Meet Writer/Director Brianna Seamster

SPONSORED CONTENT — Writer/Director Brianna Seamster visits with Ryan Nelson on Kern Living.

Brianna is the Creator of the feature film "Monarch," a short film that tells the little-known story of the First Black Queen of England, Queen Phillipa. Set in the 14th century, this engaging period piece follows Phillipa's journey from black sheep and her rise through the noble ranks.

In the past, she's served as a production assistant for an independent feature with Lionsgate, grip for independent projects, on the production team of ABC’s comedy show "Single Parents" and producer for features, short films, and a web series.