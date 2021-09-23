Watch
Make Your Next Celebration Pop

Kern Living
IzzyB Balloons Kern Living
Posted at 12:35 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 15:35:11-04

SPONSORED CONTENT — If you have an event coming up or you just want to make someone feel a little extra special, one of the cutest ways you can do that is with balloons! And not just with any balloons. How about balloons that look like beautiful pieces of art?

Isabelle the owner of IzzyB Balloons joins Kern Living to talk about the types of events they do, people's reactions, and what they have planned in the future.

Kern Living: Make Your Next Celebration Pop

IzzyB Balloons
Facebook
(661) 487-9800

