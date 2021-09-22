SPONSORED CONTENT — The First Annual Scotty Kirschenmann Cannonball Run is an “Amazing Race” style road rally fundraiser taking place on October 16th. The event will raise funds to support scholarships and education in agriculture. The Cannonball Run Race will culminate with a Finish Line party for everyone to get involved and be a part of a great cause!

Kern Living: The Scott Kirschenmann Cannonball Run

First Annual Scotty Kirschenmann Cannonball Run

Scott Kirschenmann Family Foundation

Facebook

