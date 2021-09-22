Watch
The Scott Kirschenmann Cannonball Run

Kern Living
Scott Kirschenmann Cannonball Run, Bakersfield
Posted at 2:21 PM, Sep 22, 2021
SPONSORED CONTENT — The First Annual Scotty Kirschenmann Cannonball Run is an “Amazing Race” style road rally fundraiser taking place on October 16th. The event will raise funds to support scholarships and education in agriculture. The Cannonball Run Race will culminate with a Finish Line party for everyone to get involved and be a part of a great cause!

First Annual Scotty Kirschenmann Cannonball Run
Scott Kirschenmann Family Foundation
