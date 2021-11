SPONSORED CONTENT — Earlier this year outside of Paris, France Toyota set a new Guinness World Record driving 623 miles using hydrogen, which emits water. So what did they do? They tried it again. This time in California. Needless to say, records were meant to be broken... even if it's one you already own.

Kern Living: Toyota Mirai Breaks World Record

Bill Wright Toyota

5100 Gasoline Alley Dr, Bakersfield

(661) 398-8697