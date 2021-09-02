Man injured in officer-involved-shooting in Shafter

SHAFTER, Calif (KERO) — A man is currently in the hospital after an officer-involved-shooting took place in Shafter this morning.

According to the Shafter Police Department, officers were called to Minter Avenue at 1:30 a.m after a car crashed into a house. Officers found the driver of a vehicle and an officer-involved-shooting occurred.

Nobody was injured in the crash, although there is no information on the victim's condition.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash, police said.

The investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story and we'll continue to provide updates as they become available.