All youth sports, indoor and outdoor, allowed to resume following settlement with the state

(KERO) — A settlement has been reached that will allow all youth sports to be played both indoor and outdoor.

The "Let Them Play CA," organization announced Thursday morning a settlement with the state to get student-athletes back on the fields and courts.

The new guidelines, which should be released in full Thursday or Friday, will require weekly testing for student-athletes and a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of a game. The state will provide testing for three contact sports: football, rugby and water polo.

Each player can have up to four family members present at the game. Spectators do not need to be tested but will be subject to temperature checks at the game.