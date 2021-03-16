Kern County could possibly move into red tier next week, numbers indicate

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County's COVID-19 metrics are indicating the county is close to moving into the red teir, according to Kern County Public Health.

On Tuesday the state announced that Kern County’s COVID-19 metrics meet the thresholds for the state’s COVID-19 Blueprint for a Safer Economy. If Kern continues to meet these metrics for two consecutive weeks, Kern will qualify to move into the red tier as early as March 24.

According to the state, Kern County's adjusted case rate is 7.8 per 100,000 residents. Its testing positivity rate is 3.7% and its health equity quartile testing positivity is 4.9%. In order to move into the red tier, both those numbers need to be below 8% and the adjusted case rate needs to be below 10.

As of now, Kern County is meeting red tier metrics. Counties must remain in their tier for at least three weeks and must meet the metrics of the less restrictive tier for at least two consecutive weeks prior to officially moving to that less restrictive tier.

If Kern County moves into the red tier, restaurants and movie theaters may open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer, gyms may open indoors at 10% capacity, and junior high and high schools can reopen for in-person instruction.