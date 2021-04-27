Kern County on track to move into the yellow tier as early as May 12

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County is on track to enter the least restrictive yellow tier as soon as May 12, Kern County Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan announced.

During the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning, Carrigan said Kern is already meeting two of the metrics for the yellow tier. The county has an adjusted case rate of 3.4 per 100,000 people, a positivity rate of 1.4% and a health-equity positivity rate of 1.5%.

In order to move into the yellow tier, the county must have fewer than 2 daily cases per 100,000 people, less than a 2% positivity rate and less than a 2.2% health-equity positivity rate.

In the yellow tier:



hair salons, shopping malls, stadiums and theme parks can reopen with modifications.

Wineries, breweries and distilleries, places of worship, movie theaters, hotels and gyms can expand their capacity to 50%.

The county must meet the metrics for at least two consecutive weeks to be able to move into the yellow tier.