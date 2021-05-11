Kern County remaining in orange tier, could move into yellow tier as early as May 26

(KERO) — Kern County Public Health announced the county will remain in the orange tier for at least the next two weeks.

According to public health, Kern County is meeting two out of the three metrics to move into the less restrictive yellow tier. Kern has an adjusted case rate of 3.4 per 100,000 residents, a testing positivity rate of 1.7% and a health equity quartile testing positivity rate of 1.9%. In order to move into the yellow tier, Kern needs to have an adjusted case rate below 2 and a testing positivity and health equity quartile testing positivity rate below 2%.

Kern must meet the yellow tier metrics for at least two consecutive weeks to be able to progress forward, so the earliest Kern could be eligible to move into the yellow tier is May 26.