THE COVID-19 VACCINE: What's in it? Is it safe for your kids? Can it cause infertility?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — More than 20 million vaccine doses have been administered in California and more than 7.7 million Californians are fully vaccinated.

Both Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health touting the lowest positivity rate in the country and attributing this to vaccinations.

Yesterday Governor Newsom announcing that the state is setting its eyes on reopening the economy on June 15th saying that this goal is only attainable if people get vaccinated. But this can be easier said than done and many people still have questions about the vaccine.

Doctor Jonathan Dario with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Terri Church, Chief Nursing Officer for Dignity Health Central California, spoke with 23ABC about everything you need to know when it comes to vaccines.

Currently research shows that Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are 90% effective at preventing COVID-19 infection. Pfizer states immunity from their vaccine could last well beyond the six-month mark.

First Church breaks down the science behind the vaccine and how it affects the body. Check out the video below to see the full interview.

What are COVID vaccines made of and are they effective?

One of the most talked about topics surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine is infertility in women. This myth is causing a lot of women in their child-bearing years to be hesitant to get vaccinated.

Doctor Jonathan Dario breaks down whether the COVID vaccine is safe for women who want children in the future or are currently pregnant and if the vaccine is safe for children. See the full interview below with Dr. Dario.

Does the COVID vaccine cause infertility and is it safe for children?

Lastly, the health experts explain what makes the COVID vaccine different than other vaccines such as measles and chickenpox vaccines. They also discuss if the vaccine will become an annual shot and if boosters will be necessary in the future.