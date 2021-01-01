Alex Bell, 23ABC

Email: Alexandrea.Bell@Kero.com

Birthplace: Ohio

Education: California State University, Los Angeles, BA/University of Southern California, M.S.

Current Position/Job Duties: Multi-Media Journalist and Weekend Weather Anchor

Joined 23ABC: August 2019

Favorite Music: Post Malone and Drake

Favorite Movies: Save the Last Dance, The Hangover

Hobbies/Interests: Cooking, horseback riding , traveling

You're Most Likely to See Me Around Town: Checking out new places to eat and going to the movies every weekend!