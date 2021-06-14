Masks no longer required for fully vaccinated guests at Disneyland starting June 15

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KERO) — Starting June 15 face coverings will no longer be required indoors or outdoors for fully vaccinated guests at Disneyland.

This announcement comes as the entire state gears up to reopen Tuesday.

Disneyland guests will also not be required to show proof of vaccination. Instead, visitors will self-attest that they are in compliance prior to entering.

Guests ages 2 and up who are not fully vaccinated will be required to continue wearing face coverings indoors, except when dining.