Masks no longer required for fully vaccinated guests at Disneyland starting June 15

Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2015, file photo, visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty's Castle in the background at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Disneyland
Posted at 10:46 AM, Jun 14, 2021
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KERO) — Starting June 15 face coverings will no longer be required indoors or outdoors for fully vaccinated guests at Disneyland.

This announcement comes as the entire state gears up to reopen Tuesday.

Disneyland guests will also not be required to show proof of vaccination. Instead, visitors will self-attest that they are in compliance prior to entering.

Guests ages 2 and up who are not fully vaccinated will be required to continue wearing face coverings indoors, except when dining.

