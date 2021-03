(KERO) — Moviegoers grab your popcorn! As Kern County enters the red tier, movie theaters are beginning to reopen, including Maya Cinemas.

The theater confirmed the Bakersfield location will reopen Friday.

In the red tier, movie theaters can reopen with 25% capacity.

On a Facebook post, the theater said Tuesday Family Days will continue with $6.50 tickets and new family combos, $2 hot dogs and other offers. Classic films are also available starting at $1.

You can view their schedule here.